Candace and Joshua Cotton, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 5, 2021.
Iris Ma and Alexander Sandu, of San Bruno, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 6, 2021.
Viviana and Joel Herrera-Garcia, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 7, 2021.
Janan and Mahmoud Hafez, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 11, 2021.
Courtney and Garry Niver, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 13, 2021.
Michael and Allison Morales, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 26, 2021.
