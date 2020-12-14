Beverly Anne Egan Darmstaedter and Eric Michael Darmstaedter, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl Brienne Ruth Darmstaedter Dec. 4, 2020 at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Redwood City. She was 8 pounds, 4.8 ounces. Sibling is Brandon Jay Darmstaedter, 4. Grandparents are David Tureman Egan II and Cheryl Cobb Egan, of San Rafael, California; Eric Paul Darmstaedter, of Kailua, Hawaii; and Karen Dorthy Lennox, of Lafayette.
Christina and Elliott Du Bose, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, Dec. 1, 2020.
Jamie Lynn and Cy Jacob Perry, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, Dec. 1, 2020.
