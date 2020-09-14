Development will be the main focus of Redwood City’s Monday night Council meeting, as city staff ask the council to overturn a Planning Commission decision to deny a residential project while also recommending the adoption of all-electric reach codes.
During a virtual meeting Monday night, councilmembers will be asked by city staff to overturn a Planning Commission decision to deny an architectural permit for a two-story residence. The applicant applied to expand their 2,054-square-foot one-story home to 3,744 square feet by adding a second floor.
In July, the commission formally denied the applicant from adding an additional floor to the single-family home in the Palm Park neighborhood out of concern the completed project would fail to complement the character of the neighborhood. Both homes on either side of the proposed project are one-story family homes. City staff have disagreed with the commission’s findings, advising the council to overrule the decision and to permit the project to move ahead.
Additionally, the council will hear a staff report recommending the city adopt all-electric reach codes. The codes, meant to reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions, would require new developments to use electric-only appliances and include charging stations for electric vehicles.
As proposed, the ordinance would include eight exceptions to allow for mixed-fuel projects such as buildings with scientific laboratories that may contain non-electric space conditioning and water-heating systems, non-residential buildings containing a kitchen and 100% affordable housing projects.
Health care facilities, factories, hazardous waste facilities and projects that have already been approved would also see exemptions. If adopted, a 60-day public comment session will be implemented during a public hearing to be scheduled for Sept. 21.
Included as a consent calendar item is potentially agreement with the live entertainment company Zoppe Circus to offer a drive-in version of the annual show held in October. The event would be held at the Port of Redwood City and would take place over four weeks as done in years past. Zoppe has agreed to provide an increased number of shows, having performed 36 in 2019 and will feature a jumbotron screen for increased viewing if the measure is approved.
The council will also have the opportunity to approve the adoption of a parking ordinance amendment which would make it legal for someone to sleep in their vehicle. The ordinance will also make it illegal for RVs to be parked within the city overnight and would establish a two-hour parking zone on Oddstad Street between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. If approved, the ordinance changes will take effect Oct. 14.
An extension of the city’s street closure program to allow for outdoor dining during the pandemic is also up for consideration as a consent item.
The council will also receive a report from the ad hoc committee on policing, chaired by Mayor Diane Howard, Vice Mayor Shelly Masur and Councilwoman Alicia Aguirre.
The City Council will meet remotely via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, and will be streamed live at www.redwoodcity.org and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. *67 (669) 900-6833, Meeting ID: 945 1924 6139.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.