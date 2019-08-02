Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 94. Singer Tony Bennett is 93. Actor Martin Sheen is 79. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 79. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 78. Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 78. Rock musician B.B. Dickerson is 70. Movie director John Landis is 69. Actress JoMarie Payton is 69. Actor Jay North (TV: “Dennis the Menace”) is 68. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne is 68. Actor Philip Casnoff is 65. Actor John C. McGinley is 60. Rock singer-musician Lee Rocker (The Stray Cats) is 58. Actress Lisa Ann Walter is 58. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 56. Rock singer-musician Ed Roland (Collective Soul) is 56. Actor Isaiah Washington is 56. Country musician Dean Sams (Lonestar) is 53. Rock musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) is 49. Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 48. Actress Brigid Brannagh is 47. Actor Michael Ealy is 46. Country musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) is 43. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 42. Actress Evangeline (ee-VAN’-gel-een) Lilly is 40. Actress Mamie Gummer is 36. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 35. Country singer Whitney Duncan is 35. Actor Jon Foster is 35. Actress Georgina Haig is 34. Singer Holly Arnstein (Dream) is 34. Actress Tanya Fischer is 34. Pop-rock musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) is 34. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 31.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area