An elderly woman from New Mexico has been rescued from the Belmont Hyatt Hotel after an Oakland man allegedly held her captive for the past two years, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Ian Edard Kroe, 55, is accused of befriending the 74-year-old woman in 2016 after she reached out to express sympathy for his mother dying, who was a friend. They developed a friendship and even went on a road trip together, with him accused of eventually gaining access to her finances and draining it, the DA’s Office said.
In August 2020, he allegedly took her to the Belmont hotel and rented a room and held her as a prisoner there for the past two years, the DA’s Office said.
Kroe is accused of threatening to torture her, refusing to allow her medical care and rape, prosecutors said. The DA’s Office said it is still trying to figure out details of how the pair ended up in Belmont, how their friendship developed to the point where he gained access to her finances, and how no one noticed she was gone.
Kroe allegedly did not let her leave the hotel room in Belmont for eight months at one point, with the victim able to tweet to a friend back home in New Mexico asking for help Aug. 20, the DA’s Office said.
Police found her on Aug. 24, tied up in a hotel room with bruising on her body and unable to move on her own, the DA’s Office said. Police eventually found Kroe the next day and arrested him.
His next court date is Sept. 6. He faces potential life in prison for the accused crimes of rape, torture and felony imprisonment.
