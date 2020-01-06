Editor,
Matt Grocott’s piece on our water dilemma failed to mention the greatest opportunity to greatly improve our water situation (“California’s water policy” in the Dec. 31-Jan. 1 edition of the Daily Journal). He failed entirely to make any reference whatsoever to our agri business — biggest water wasters in the state. Most specifically waste water by continuing to spray it into the air where much of it goes into the atmosphere rather the ground and the plants they’re wastefully watering — why not require the greatly more efficient use of drip watering as many already do?
Dick Dworak
Palo Alto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.