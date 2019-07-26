November 12, 1958 – July 16, 2019
David Oparko, born in San Mateo, CA on November 12, 1958 to Boris and Ivy Oparko, passed away July 16, 2019 at home peacefully surrounded by loving family, following a courageous battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his children, Paul, Chris, Savannah Oparko and wife Karla Oparko. Dave was a loyal and dedicated employee of K. Hovnanian Homes and took great pride in working in the construction industry for more than 40 years. Dave enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and he was a big fan of the San Jose Sharks. Dave loved to ocean fish and all things fishing related. Heartfelt appreciation goes out to friends and his caregivers for their compassionate care in his last days. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life on July 28, 2019 at 4-6:30pm at Valley Oak Ballroom 9014 Bruceville Rd, Elk Grove, CA. Please bring your stories and fond memories to share.
