New York's coronavirus death toll topped 10,000 Monday even as the absence of fresh hot spots in the U.S. or elsewhere in the world yielded a ray of optimism in global efforts against the disease, though a return to normal was unlikely anytime soon.
Officials around the world worried that halting the quarantine and social distancing behaviors could easily reverse hard-earned progress. Still, there were signs countries were looking in that direction.
The United States' top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the economy in parts of the U.S. could have a "rolling reentry" as early as next month, provided health authorities can quickly identify and isolate people who will inevitably be infected.
WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY:
— President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the nation's social distancing guidelines as he grows anxious to reopen the coronavirus-stricken country as soon as possible. Governors and local leaders have expressed concern that Trump's plan to restore normalcy will cost lives.
— A member of the crew of the coronavirus-infected USS Theodore Roosevelt died Monday of complications related to the disease, 11 days after the aircraft carrier's captain was fired for pressing his concern that the Navy had done too little to safeguard his crew. The sailor was the first active-duty military member to die of COVID-19.
— Americans are beginning to see the first economic impact payments hit their bank accounts. The IRS tweeted Saturday it has begun depositing the funds into taxpayers' bank accounts and will be working to get them out as fast as possible.
— The coronavirus outbreak has fueled attempts to ban abortions in some states, but providers where the procedure remains available report increased demand, often from women distraught over economic stress and health concerns linked to the pandemic.
— As countries across Europe have restricted the movement of their citizens, Sweden stands out for what the country's chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, calls a "low-scale" approach that is "much more sustainable" over a longer period. The softer approach means schools for younger children, restaurants and most businesses remain open, creating the impression that Swedes are living their lives as usual.
AP FACT CHECK:
— Despite what President Donald Trump repeatedly says, voting fraud is rare. Trump claimed in a tweet Saturday that mail-in voting "increases the risk of crime and VOTER FRAUD!" An AP Fact Check finds some election studies have shown a slightly higher incidence of mail-in voting fraud compared with in-person voting but the overall risk is extremely low.
THE FIGHT FOR NEW YORK: Take some time to go through "24 Hours: The Fight for New York," a multiformat package following 10 New Yorkers as they negotiate life in a city transformed by the virus.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you're worried about live.
ONE NUMBER:
204: There are 204 days until the U.S. presidential election in November, and with so much uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak, politics are a long way from getting back to normal.
IN OTHER NEWS:
— GHOSTLY CITY: Virus-era New York City captured in photos from a motorbike.
— TEMPLE ANIMALS: Normally, animals at Nepal's most revered Hindu temple, Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, are fed by thousands of devotees. With a lockdown in place, guards, staff and volunteers are coming out to ensure that the animals survive.
