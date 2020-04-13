Editor,
Although a heartfelt gesture, hasn’t Joe Cotchett read the coronavirus economic plan? (“Property owner waives rent for 65 retail tenants” in the March 31 edition of the Daily Journal).
All his tenants have to do is apply as a small business, pay their salaries, pay rent, pay utilities. This loan is forgiven and turns into a grant. That’s what the $2 trillion act was supposed to do, keep people off unemployment.
Paul Stuppi
San Mateo
