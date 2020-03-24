Two of the five residents who tested positive for COVID-19 at a Burlingame senior facility last week have died from the disease.
A representative for Atria Burlingame said in a statement that one resident died earlier this week and the other died Tuesday.
“Our thoughts are with their families during this difficult time,” the statement reads. “We remain in close communication with all our residents and their families and continue to provide our support as we navigate this unprecedented situation together.”
In total, five of the facility’s residents have tested positive for the disease and two have tested negative. The first case was discovered March 15.
Atria said it continues to work closely with the San Mateo County Health Department, which has been on site to confirm proper control measures are in place, as well as the Centers for Disease Control.
“Our primary concern right now is supporting our residents and staff and doing everything in our power to keep them safe,” the statement concludes.
