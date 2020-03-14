Already frustrated with NDNU officials for being uncommunicative as they consider closing the school for good, students are also upset with them over their response to the threat of novel coronavirus.
“It’s just one thing after another,” said senior Jacob McFarland.
On Thursday, Notre Dame de Namur University officials sent an email to all students directing them not to return to campus after spring break to prevent the spread of the virus. Spring break began March 9 and the email announcement was sent four days before classes were scheduled to resume on March 16. The announcement also noted there have been no known cases of coronavirus infections on campus.
After asking, students were later told they had until 5 p.m. Friday to gather their belongings, at which point the dorms would close indefinitely. With nowhere else to go, many students are upset with the university for making the decision last minute as they describe it and for failing to adequately plan.
“They waited until students were already returning to campus to tell them they needed to pack up and return home,” said junior Javon Young. “Informing students with less than 24 hours to spare is completely unacceptable and inconsiderate by all accounts.”
Young said many students are unable to go to their family home because of the cost of travelling and because their jobs are in San Mateo County. He also said hotels aren’t an option for many because of the cost.
McFarland is considering sleeping in his car while the dorms are closed. His family lives in Oregon, but there currently isn’t enough space for him in their house and if there was, his car might not be able to survive the drive, he said, also noting that many flights are cancelled. Leaving the area would also mean he won’t be able to work his job in San Mateo County and unpaid bills would soon pile up.
“Being an out of state student puts a huge burden on me in this situation because my whole life is centered in California,” he said. He and Young both said friends at other universities are being allowed to stay in their dorms.
A NDNU spokesperson said the dorm closures are in the best interest of the students, and that they’ll be reimbursed “for the time they cannot stay in their residence halls.”
“We sympathize with individual students who are inconvenienced by this action, but we have to prioritize the health and safety of all the students and the entire community during this national emergency,” the spokesperson said. “This decision is in the best interest of our students and it was made during spring break, when most students are not on campus.”
The spokesperson added that students can request exceptions if they need to stay in dorms and the university will evaluate requests on a case by case basis.
“Exceptions have already been made for students with hardships,” the spokesman said.
But Young and McFarland said they both applied for exceptions and were denied with no reason provided.
“The university turned its back on students once again,” Young said. “This is just another example of how the university’s lack of communication and transparency have shaped the unhealthy culture that has become NDNU.”
It’s unclear how long the dorms will be closed at the Belmont university, but classes will only be conducted remotely or online through April 5.
NDNU officials made the decision to close the campus one day before San Mateo County health officials announced countywide school closures effective March 16.
