U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier would require a national shelter-in-place for two weeks if she controlled the coronavirus response — control she said rests with governors and not President Trump.
As Americans recognize the national crisis, “it doesn’t matter what the president says,” said Speier, D-San Mateo.
We’re going to do what is prudent, said Speier, who added she can’t imagine Gov. Gavin Newsom following the president’s goal to open up the nation by Easter.
Speier, hosting a Wednesday telephone town hall about the coronavirus, spoke after a caller said he was amazed by Trump’s statement.
“He is putting himself in the role of God,” the caller said.
Trump is deciding who lives and who dies, added the caller.
Dr. Michael R. Anderson, president of the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, joined Speier for the town hall and said he is proud of the federal Centers for Disease Control as well as Health and Human Services.
“I have 110% faith in Dr. Fauci,” Anderson said.
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is involved with the federal response to COVID-19.
Anderson said that as testing ramps up it’s important as many people as possible are tested.
“We think we know the numbers,” Anderson said.
But the more tests the better, he said.
Anderson said the mortality rate for the coronavirus is 1% to 3%.
“That’s much higher than seasonal flu,” he said.
The great majority of coronavirus patients will survive and do well, he added.
Anderson also noted that “This does not appear to be a disease that affects many children.”
Earlier during the town hall he praised New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as “a calm voice for the nation” during the coronavirus.
Anderson added that Gov. Newsom “gets the numbers” about the pandemic. The doctor said that unlike the 1918 flu pandemic we now have modern medicine to respond.
“It is going to be a long marathon,” Anderson said. “We can get through this.”
San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy said during the hourlong town hall that the food supply is fine and said panic buying creates problems for grocers.
Asked how close local officials are to more stringent shelter-in-place measures, Callagy said he and others are depending on people to follow the law.
“Just obey these orders,” Callagy said.
Do your part as good citizens, he added, and we will get through this.
“Every generation is tested in some form,” Callagy said. “This is our time in history.”
“We will get through this,” the county manager said. “We will get life back to normal.”
