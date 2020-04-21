The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced it responded to hundreds of violations of the stay-at-home order over the weekend.
The agency Monday also announced further reductions to the county’s jail population.
Over the weekend, deputes gave more than 650 verbal warnings related to the order, mostly on the coastside of the county, and more than 300 written warnings.
Deputies issued four citations for violations the order during that time and also reported more than 300 parking violations.
“Coastside patrol deputies and community service officers noticed an increase in out of area visitors during the weekend, more than other weekends with Sunday being the busiest,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. “We had hundreds of people on the beach and practically anywhere they could find a place to sit along the coast line.
“Most families encountered had packed their family vehicle with bags of toys, food and items for a full day at the beach,” the release continued. “Most people seemed to be aware of the health orders, but decided to take the chance in coming out to the beaches and complied with the verbal warnings.”
In a regular call with the media Monday, County Manager Mike Callagy noted that a citation for violating the order can come with a fine up to $1,000 and 90 days in jail, but noted such a punishment will be rare.
“We don’t expect that to be the case on first offense like any misdemeanor,” he said.
The county’s jail population has also been further reduced to 535 inmates. Maximum capacity for the county’s two jail facilities is 1,516.
