Long lines formed at grocery stores across the county as word of the order circulated throughout the community. Shoppers stocked up on food, toilet paper, bottled water, hand sanitizer and other goods, leading to shortages of essential items and empty shelves.
Some retailers limited the amount of shoppers in the store at once in an effort to assure social distancing standards are observed. Meanwhile, Safeway announced it has more than 2,000 job openings for drivers and store employees throughout Northern California and nearby states.
In an unprecedented action intended to slow the spread of the lethal novel coronavirus, Bay Area officials ordered residents throughout San Mateo County and surrounding regions to shelter-in-place for three weeks.
The mandate effective Tuesday, March 17, throughout the Bay Area applies to all activities considered nonessential. Exceptions are allowed for health care facilities, grocery stores, pharmacies, food delivery services, social support programs, banks and other necessary establishments. The announcement Monday, March 16, arrives the day after San Mateo County health officials confirmed the first death related to COVID-19. There are 41 confirmed cases throughout the county.
County Health Officer Scott Morrow called for collaboration and compassion amidst a challenging time for communities throughout the Bay Area.
“We are in a rough place, and we are going to have difficult times ahead of us. The measures we are putting in place are temporary, but they will last longer than any of us want,” he said in a press conference alongside fellow Bay Area health officials “This is the time to unite as a community, to come to each other’s aid and dig really deep. Find your best inner-self and pull out all the compassion, gratitude and kindness you can.”
Essential operations which will be preserved under the order include: health care operations; grocery stores; food cultivation and production services; social support programs; newspaper, television, radio and other media outlets; gas stations and auto repair services; banks and financial institutions; hardware stores; plumbing, electrician and other home maintenance providers; schools and related education agencies, in a limited capacity and accordance with social distancing regulations; laundromats, dry cleaners and related cleaning companies; restaurants and food services, but only delivery or carry-out orders; businesses allowing people to work from home; supply providers; shipping or delivery services; airlines, taxies and other transportation services, with a limited scope; care facilities, in accordance with tightened health regulations; and legal and accounting services supporting essential programs.
County spokeswoman Michelle Durand said in an email there are no more immediate plans for further restrictions to be mandated. But she balanced that with expectations that the situation will continue to evolve.
The ban expands to nonessential travel and gatherings, and workers outside the identified industries are expected to stay home.
The mandate applies to residents in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Marin counties, and the city of Berkeley, through at least April 7. In all, nearly 7 million Bay Area residents are expected to suspend their daily lives.
Health officials estimated at least 258 cases of the virus have been confirmed throughout the region. The confirmed case count jumped to 138 in Santa Clara County, with four confirmed deaths linked to the disease. The official case count is likely higher, though unknowable, due to a limited amount of testing kits.
In San Mateo County, the first confirmed death was an unidentified older adult with underlying health conditions, said health officials.
Warren Slocum, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, urged residents to stay calm and heed the advice of health experts who say an extended term of social distancing will stem spreading the virus.
“Residents should be reassured that essential businesses will remain open and that vital public services will also be provided. County staff are working hard, with laser focus, to make certain that people have the information that they need,” he said in an email. “Bottom line — we need to slow the spread of [the virus] and thereby save lives.”
Exemptions are included in the mandate for homeless individuals. But they are encouraged to find shelter and government agencies are instructed to provide assistance.
Churches, synagogues and other places of worship are not exempted and should not host large gatherings, which were disallowed over the weekend. Funerals will be limited to only to family members, and food banks can continue so long as social distancing standards are upheld.
Sara Cody, the public health officer in Santa Clara County, framed the measures as extreme — but necessary.
“Temporarily changing our routine is absolutely necessary to slow the spread of this pandemic,” she said. “The health officers from the largest jurisdictions in the San Francisco Bay Area are united and we are taking this step together to offer the best protection to our respective communities.”
Those who have specific questions related to health risks posed by the virus are encouraged to call 211.
Note to readers: In light of the order from health experts, the Daily Journal will continue to publish regularly and provide information to the community. As a public service to ensure full access, we are disabling our online paywall — so you have access to any and all content, including our e-edition. We appreciate your support. For the latest coverage go to sm-dj.com/coronavirus
