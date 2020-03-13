Local schools will begin to close, according to officials who warned that campuses could be shuttered for extended terms to protect students from the novel coronavirus outbreak.
County Superintendent Nancy Magee said ultimately the decision to cancel classes, close campuses or move to at-home learning will fall to administrators at the local level. But after a sustained planning period, Magee said she expects those decisions to be made more frequently over the coming days.
“It now appears that it is time to start making those transitions,” said Magee.
One such local system is the Burlingame Elementary School District, where Superintendent Maggie MacIsaac said classes will be canceled the early part of next week in preparation to close campuses.
“We recommend that families prepare plans for child care in the event we are closed for the next four weeks (this includes spring break),” said MacIsaac in a community notice issued Thursday, March 12. “There is a good chance that before and after school child care providers will close if the school district closes.”
In the immediate term, MacIsaac said classes are canceled Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17. Students will then move to home learning arrangements Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, April 10.
In the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District, officials are keeping campuses open — while warning parents that may change soon.
“We are committed to educating all of our students and the decision to close schools is difficult as the impacts of the closure will be felt very differently by families of varying means across our district,” said Superintendent Joan Rosas in a statement. “However, we also are clear that there is the potential for closure on the horizon.”
Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District Michael Milliken shared a similar position in a community notice.
“There is a possibility of school closing beginning on Monday, March 16, through spring break,” he said, while encouraging parents to identify necessary child care arrangements, with an expectation that programs held at the district could close too.
Meanwhile, Menlo Park City Elementary School District requested all capable families to keep their students at home for the next couple weeks.
Generally, Magee said districts in the southern portion of the county have shown more urgency to close campuses, due to proximity to Santa Clara County, where 66 cases of the virus have been confirmed. Comparatively, 20 cases have been confirmed in San Mateo County — all among adults and none in the school community.
Regionally, Magee said the county’s 23 superintendents are meeting on a regular basis and communicating frequently with health officials who are taking the lead on outbreak response.
“We are working very hard to be supportive of each other’s needs,” said Magee.
At Notre Dame de Namur University, students were instructed to not return to campus after spring break and those in residence halls are directed to leave, but a waiver is available to students. The struggling Belmont university said it will offer all online classes after Monday, March 16.
The San Mateo County Community College District announced Wednesday, March 11, a decision to move to online classes, while canceling all nonessential gatherings at district facilities.
The decision mirrors a similar announcement from the Foothill-De Anza Community College District in Santa Clara County, where officials also mandated a move to mostly online classes. Menlo College made a similar decision as well.
The San Mateo Union High School District announced at its Thursday, March 12, meeting that effective Monday, March 16, the district will deliver at-home learning. Following March 13, all schools, including the San Mateo Adult School, will be closed to students through at least Friday, March 27. If the decision is made to not reopen, then school will be closed through spring break (April 6-10).
The day before, the Archdiocese of San Francisco decided to close all Catholic schools throughout the Bay Area. Among the roughly 90 institutions included Serra High School, Notre Dame Belmont, Mercy-Burlingame, Sacred Heart Prep and many other high schools, elementary schools and preschools across the Peninsula.
San Francisco Unified School District also closed all schools for the next three weeks.
For her part, Magee framed the education system’s collective response to the epidemic as unprecedented. But the hard decisions faced by officials are necessary to assure the health and safety of students, teachers, families and the rest of the community, she said.
“I think it is really important that schools recognize that we have a role in slowing the community spread that is now here in San Mateo County,” she said. “And although young people don’t seem to be as susceptible to contracting it, there is still an important value in transitioning to the at-home setting as far as the epidemic and community spread goes.”
