Santa Clara County officials said Friday that the region’s omicron surge may be cresting and called on private health care providers to increase their COVID-19 testing capacity.
The county is currently seeing its highest infection rates since the pandemic began, according to Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody, but recent analysis of local sewagesheds has found a decrease in the amount of virus countywide.
“We’re far from out of the woods,” Cody said Friday during a briefing. “What I’m saying is maybe we’re starting to approach where we were two weeks ago, but at least we’re not continuing to rise up.”
Cody acknowledged the county’s current dearth of COVID-19 at-home tests and testing appointments and suggested that residents should utilize PCR tests and at-home antigen tests in different ways.
Antigen tests should be used for COVID-positive or COVID-exposed people who are seeking to shorten their quarantine period by testing negative for the virus, Cody said, and argued that a positive antigen test should be regarded with the same accuracy as a PCR test conducted at a health care facility for county-run testing site.
