San Mateo officials are reconsidering portions of the safe streets initiative because some residents are moving barriers intended to impede traffic, fueling safety concerns for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The San Mateo City Council agreed Monday, June 29, to end the programs along Monte Diablo Avenue and Fremont Street in the North Central neighborhood with hopes of finding other nearby streets to close instead.
Officials were compelled to find alternative streets because residents were taking down barriers, giving way to increased traffic in areas intended to be preserved solely for those looking to recreate in open space.
Noting the rising threat of a car accident, officials favoring pressing pause until discussions with neighborhood representatives overseeing the programs could identify a more suitable, safer alternative.
Deputy Mayor Eric Rodriguez, who said he regularly rides bikes with his son on the safe streets in North Central, has become much more fearful since the signs starting getting taken down.
“You kind of have a false sense of safety when in all actuality they are basically regular streets, so I am concerned we are going to have an accident,” said Rodriguez.
Officials adopted the safe streets program this spring following the shelter-in-place mandate, with hopes of expanding recreational opportunities in areas with limited open space.
The safe streets concept was first implemented in Oakland and has since spread to cities throughout the country. San Mateo officials were inspired to implement the idea locally by both Oakland’s effort and on recommendations by the Silicon Valley Bike Coalition.
Beyond the safety hazards presented by residents taking down the signs, City Manager Drew Corbett said there have been headaches for city employees who need to constantly replace the traffic impediments.
For his part, Corbett weighed the popularity of the program against the difficulties associated with management.
“There is a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of people have used our safe streets as we have put them up, so it has been nice to see the community respond to this,” he said. “But, as noted, for some folks who aren’t as interested in using it, that has created some issues as well that has required some attention. So we are just trying to balance that.”
As officials navigate the challenges, they agreed it would be best to open streets to traffic where problems have occurred and continue trying to identify nearby thoroughfares where it could work better.
Rodriguez supported the decision, so long as officials committed to preserving the program and finding another, better alternative.
In other business, councilmembers agreed to extend the eviction moratorium for companies struggling to pay rent amid the pandemic. Under the decision, the moratorium will span through the end of July.
James Drogo, who owns Cheap Pete’s picture framing store, encouraged officials to consider other programs supporting local businesses as well.
Noting he is facing a mounting rent payment after an extended term of conducting limited to no business, Drogo suggested officials consider other ways to assist those having a hard time.
“It’s not helping me make money and it’s not helping me stay in business after July,” said Drogo, of the moratorium.
And finally, officials also ratified a temporary closure of B Street between Second and Third avenues and for a lane closure on B Street between Baldwin and First avenues to grant additional space for outdoor dining.
Corbett had closed the streets last month using executive authority issued during an emergency, but a more formal decision from councilmembers was required to keep the plan in place for an extended term. Officials are expecting to keep the downtown streets closed until October, or when the restrictions on dining are loosened.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.