Health officers and superintendents in six Bay Area counties announced an extension Wednesday of the region’s school closure through May 1 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The closure extension will affect schools overseen by the Alameda County Office of Education, Contra Costa County Office of Education, Marin County Office of Education, San Francisco Unified School District, San Mateo County Office of Education and the Santa Clara County Office of Education.
The extension is intended to build on the Bay Area’s shelter-in-place order issued March 16 to contain the virus’ spread. Gov. Gavin Newsom has warned that the statewide shelter-in-place order could also last into the summer.
“Working together to address a virus that respects no boundaries is the right approach,” San Mateo County Superintendent Nancy Magee said in a statement. “San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow and I commend our colleagues across the Bay Area for their commitment not only to public safety but to continuing learning opportunities for students during this challenging time. We also commend our community for taking all possible steps to slow the virus' spread.”
Officials in the counties also reminded residents to engage in risk-reduction and wellness practices such as washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing, avoiding handshakes and touching of the face and exercising regularly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.