After months of COVID-19 vaccine supply constraints limiting vaccination efforts in San Mateo County, the Peninsula is poised to receive an additional 10,000 doses from the federal government next week, allowing officials to plan for two mass vaccination events.
“It would be wonderful to run five days a week but we’re getting back into hosting mass vaccination events and will likely do more. That’s very hopeful and based on access to federal vaccine,” Dr. Anand Chabra, the section chief of COVID-19 mass vaccination and medical director of Family Health Services, said.
The doses are part of the Federally Qualified Health Center program which granted neighboring Santa Clara County 300,000 doses as of this week. With the additional supply bringing the county’s vaccine inventory up to roughly 21,000 doses next week, Chabra said the county will host two mass vaccination clinics including one first-dose clinic on Wednesday, April 28.
It’s still unclear how exactly Santa Clara County qualified for the massive federal allocation, Chabra said. Counties were placed in different groups which were then permitted to request doses directly from the federal government. Chabra said local officials were never informed of what criteria would be used to group areas.
“It is frustrating because some of these decisions don’t seem to quite make sense. Santa Clara has 2 1/2 times the eligible population as San Mateo County but that doesn’t account for a difference of 10,000 to 300,000,” Chabra said. “I wish I knew how they pulled that off. … Exactly how decisions were made we don’t have transparency into.”
The county could potentially submit weekly requests for additional 10,000-dose shipments from the federal government, said Chabra, but California officials have said allocations from the state will likely remain stagnant for the next few weeks, he added.
Vaccine constraints
For months, shipments of Pfizer and Moderna doses into the county have dipped from more than 20,000 doses a week to about 11,500 or fewer. Officials credited the decrease to a federal supply constraint that forced the state to cut shipments to all 58 counties by a third.
The county has also followed federal recommendations to pause the use of all Johnson & Johnson doses after blood clot complications appeared in six women out of the 6.8 million doses administered.
“It is a significant issue mostly because there are some people who really want that vaccine and it’s helpful in certain situations like when working with homeless populations,” Chabra said. “It is a real loss but I’m hopeful that we’ll hear from the FDA and CDC soon to be able to resume using the doses.”
Due to the smaller allocations and a state program that directed 40% of all its doses to its most underserved communities, none of which are in San Mateo County, health officials opted to halt mass vaccination events at the San Mateo County Event Center and San Francisco International Airport.
Instead, doses were directed toward targeted clinics in North Fair Oaks, East Palo Alto, San Mateo, South San Francisco, Belle Haven, Daly City and along the coast. The areas are home to some of the most disproportionately affected communities in the county both hit hard during the pandemic and with populations that have trailed the greater county in vaccinations by about 10%.
Because smaller clinics are intended to serve select populations, appointments are not listed on the state’s MyTurn platform unless users are given a code from a trusted community partner, Chabra said. Clinics are also meant to be accessed through walk-ups by nearby residents.
“I think it’s been really successful. It’s not perfect but none of the vaccine rollout has been perfect from a scientific standpoint,” Chabra said. “When you look at the data you can definitely see improvements in community vaccination disparities as a result of those events.”
Comparing counties
Chief of Health Louise Rogers told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that the county is receiving proportionate doses through the Blue Shield partnership when compared to each counties’ population. Santa Clara County receives 2.5 times what San Mateo County receives, not accounting for its federal allocation, but also has a population about 2.5 times bigger.
Similarly, San Francisco has about 1.2 times the number of residents 16 and older now eligible for the vaccine and has received about 1.3 times as much vaccine San Mateo County is receiving.
Still, Chabra said allocations into each county vary when accounting for the multiple paths through which doses are shipped. While counties receive direct shipments from Blue Shield, as do large health care providers, pharmacies and other clinics and additional doses are shipped through federal programs.
The number and size of vaccinating entities can have an effect on the number of doses any county gets, he said. Despite the potential vaccine disparities, Chabra noted San Mateo County’s vaccination rate is comparable and in some cases higher than its neighbors, though many local residents have turned to other counties for appointments.
Local demand, growing eligibility
Large vaccinating entities in San Mateo County have routinely highlighted vaccine shortages, resulting in Sutter Health having to previously cancel thousands of appointments. Though the issue has now been remedied thanks to state assistance, the health care provider reiterated in an email statement that vaccine supply remains constrained.
“We open appointments in counties when we receive vaccine in those counties, and we know demand is high in San Mateo County. Appointments remain limited and demand continues to exceed supply,” a Sutter spokesperson said.
Similarly, Kaiser Permanente highlighted strong demand for vaccines in San Mateo County but did not comment on county-by-county vaccine access disparities.
“Kaiser Permanente has been receiving less supply and our supplies vary each week. Demand continues to outweigh supply, and like San Mateo County, we look forward to receiving higher doses in our weekly allocations,” Kaiser Permanente said in an email statement.
Despite difficulties accessing appointments, state officials have continued to broaden vaccine eligibility to now include anyone 16 and older. Chabra said the county is on track for meeting its goal of offering a vaccine to every eligible resident by the end of June, including young teens if federal approval is given to Pfizer.
Nearly 65% of county residents ages 16 and older have been vaccinated with 416,367 people having received at least one dose.
“Looking at the current rate of vaccinations, despite the challenges, I’m really hopeful that even if we have expanded eligibility, adding in 12- to 15-year-olds, young teens, we’ll still be able to offer a vaccine to everyone who wants one by the end of June,” Chabra said.
