A philanthropic fund, with $3 million in seed money from San Mateo County to help small businesses as well as individuals and nonprofits during the coronavirus, goes before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The county understands that with economic activity now drastically reduced due to COVID-19 and the shelter-in-place order businesses, particularly small businesses, are struggling, Supervisor Dave Pine said.
The San Mateo County Economic Development Association and the county are working
to make sure businesses are aware of federal, state and local resources, Pine said.
Supervisor David Canepa spoke about how local businesses have been affected.
“The stories I’m hearing from business owners really pull at your heart,” Canepa. “It’s up and down the county.”’
He’s holding a press conference Friday at Original Joe’s Westlake in Daly City with restaurant owners to emphasize that local eateries are ready to feed people during the coronavirus shelter in place order.
John Dugan, owner of Original Joe’s, said the restaurant especially wants to be there for health care professionals and first responders who are working around the clock to keep people safe.
“Our customers have been loyal to us for generations and while many may be confined at home during this crisis we have a committed staff eager to care for the nutritional needs of the most vulnerable in our community,” Duggan said in a statement.
Joe’s and other restaurants are ramping up takeout and delivery services while temporarily closed to dine-in customers, Canepa said.
“This is an example of a small business ready and willing to feed our community in the safest way possible as we grapple with a changing environment,” Canepa said in the statement. “We all need to eat and Joe’s isn’t the only restaurant willing to meet this challenge. Many others are also adapting to meet the food needs of their customers and our most vulnerable residents.”
Daly City Mayor Glenn Sylvester will attend the press conference.
Supervisor Pine said federal intervention is also necessary to assist business because of COVID-19.
“The economic consequences are unfathomable,” Pine said.
Effects of the virus include the impact on health care as well as commerce — “two types of harm, both of which we’re going to incur.”
Shelter-in-place prohibits restaurants from serving food to dine-in customers, Pine said but they can serve food for pick-up and delivery.
“This is encouraged as a mechanism to provide meals for individuals who are not able to go to the grocery store,” Pine said. “Also, the more residents who order food for pick-up or delivery, the more likely it will be that our restaurants will weather the economic downturn brought on by the crisis.”
Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County health officer, spoke about take-out food during a Wednesday telephone town hall hosted by Rep. Jackie Speier.
The congresswoman noted she’d just ordered such a meal and Morrow said, “We really want to keep our restaurants going.”
