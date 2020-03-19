The coronavirus situation in San Mateo County is “between dire and catastrophic,” county health officer Dr. Scott Morrow said as 80 cases and one death have been reported.
We are in the exponential growth curve, Morrow said Wednesday.
He said before his description of the virus situation in the county that he had some pretty difficult news.
“It’s going to be hard to hear,” Morrow said.
With six other health officers in the Bay Area, Morrow issued an order Monday requiring residents to stay home and undertake only essential travel.
He spoke Wednesday about the importance of the restrictions.
“I ask you, to the greatest degree possible, to adhere to this order,” he said.
Morrow spoke during a telephone town hall hosted Wednesday by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo.
The county had reported 64 coronavirus cases Tuesday. The first virus-related death in the county involved an older adult with underlying health conditions.
Speier said California has reported 852 cases in the state with 15 deaths. A total of 51 cases have been reported in San Francisco, Speier said.
Referring to Morrow as “the ultimate expert” and the very sobering admonitions he gave, the congresswoman said “we must cooperate.”
Morrow said the virus is “capable of explosive growth” in the population.
Speier said she visited the Fairfield Inn site in San Carlos on Tuesday and that about 50 people are quarantined at the 120-room hotel after leaving a cruise ship.
She said she is in constant communication with hospitals here.
“The happy talk that comes out of Washington is not the reality,” Speier said.
South Korea took aggressive action after the first coronavirus case in January and tested more than 140,000 people, she said, while the United States tested 1,400.
A caller identified as a San Bruno resident asked about help for the homeless who rely on now-closed libraries to use bathrooms and computers and may have had gym memberships for showers.
Speier said it’s probably necessary to buy a few more mobile shower units in the county. The city of San Francisco has a map showing washing stations and she recommends San Mateo County do the same.
The congresswoman also said that Whole Foods has one to two hours in the morning when only the elderly are allowed — a practice other stores will follow, she said.
Her comments came after a caller said stores need to have selective hours for the elderly, who were getting pushed around in crowded grocery stores.
Morrow said he supports a minimum basic income and the virus is the time for such a program.
Look at models of earlier eras when we took care of one another, the county health officer advised.
