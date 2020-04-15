In response to the struggles of San Carlos residents and businesses, the City Council approved two batches of relief funds totaling $224,000 for both residential and commercial tenants Monday night.
The council approved seed funding of $112,000 to be allocated to struggling San Carlos tenants during shelter-in-place orders to combat the spread of COVID-19. The proposal called for the approval of three items including creating the program, placing nonprofit Samaritan House as administrators of the funds and approving the final total to be allocated.
A majority of the proposed amount would be reserved for tenants unable to pay their rent due to COVID-19 related issues. Those eligible would receive up to $5,000 per household, resulting in the potential for funds to be dispersed amongst 20 homes. Of the total amount, $12,000 would be for administrative costs.
The only member to vote against the item was Councilman Mark Olbert who cited optics as a concern.
“Frankly for me I think the optics looks pretty poor if we end up giving less money to help people than we do to help businesses. I want to help both but I just feel uncomfortable about that,” said Olbert. “I absolutely want to see us help people who may be thrown out of their homes but I cannot in good conscience, even from a seed money point of view, potentially put less money in this particular category than I would be putting into businesses.”
Approval of the funds came with a consensus the discussion would be revisited at the next council meeting once the administrating staff could assess the city’s need. LaTrice Taylor, assistant director for programs and services with Samaritan House, spoke during the remote meeting about San Carlos community members seeking aid through their services.
“It’s a great place to start. Some of your residents have already called us. We’ve already started looking at other funds while we looked at this and San Mateo [County] Strong,” said Taylor. “I see this going rather quickly. It’s reasonable to expect this is a start, and it’s a great start but at some point it may be exhausted.”
An additional $112,000 was approved to be allocated through the San Mateo County Strong Fund with the expectation money provided would be distributed strictly to small businesses in San Carlos. The San Mateo County Strong Fund was started with $3 million in county government seed funding and will be available for local businesses, nonprofits and residents. It is being organized in part by the San Mateo County Economic Development Association, or SAMCEDA.
Members of the council expressed concerns over the criteria required to be considered for the grants ranging up to no greater than $10,000 a business. County supervisors have the last say on eligibility requirements for applicants to receive grants through the San Mateo County Strong Fund. The current threshold to qualify has been determined to be a small business with one to 10 full-time equivalence or a revenue of $2.5 million a year.
“I just don’t know that the $2.5 million [in revenue] is a good number for us. I’m assuming a lot of restaurants and others, while they may have low margins, some of their revenues are higher than that,” said Councilman Adam Rak. “I’m not looking at things making hundreds of millions of dollars, but I would think we should be a little more flexible with our criteria as well.”
Vice Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan echoed Rak’s concerns and requested greater data on how many San Carlos businesses would fall within eligibility to receive grants, while also pushing for an opportunity for the council to submit their own set of criteria.
Martin Romo, economic development and housing manager of San Carlos, said eligibility criteria is currently evolving and a final judgment by the board may include flexibility for participating cities.
The council unanimously passed the agenda item with caution, gravitating toward the lower end of a proposed range of $100,000 to $400,000. They also plan to revisit this item at a later meeting to assess the need of funds.
During a study session, the council also discussed a moratorium on commercial evictions. A consensus was made to revisit the issue as needs develop due to other safeguards for commercial tenants already in place.
A proposal for the council to adopt a resolution authorizing the city manager continued authority over the budget until it can be amended by July 2020 was also approved.
Olbert proposed five other items to be discussed. Most items were passed on including creating an advisory team of volunteer case workers to assist residents seeking assistance followed by a proposal for an advisory commission of citizen volunteers to provide input on how to address long term impacts. He also called for the establishment of an emergency relief fund for businesses hit hardest by the crisis.
Two items left for further review include a moratorium on reviewing major development projects until at least six months after the lifting of the governor’s state of emergency order, and a proposal for a review of the impact of the current crisis on city revenue.
