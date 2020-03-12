Passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship will receive care for the coronavirus at a 120-room hotel in San Carlos guarded by U.S. Marshals, officials said at a press conference Wednesday.
“San Carlos did not seek this role,” Mayor Ron Collins said.
But he said it’s the city’s duty to remember its values as a welcoming community.
Every measure has been taken to secure the site, the mayor also said at the conference held outside City Hall.
“We have pledged to protect our community,” Collins said.
The Grand Princess docked Monday in the Port of Oakland after idling off the coast as officials sought to find a port and a way to move passengers into quarantine sites.
Eric Lamoureax, acting deputy director of response for the California Office of Emergency Services, said San Carlos was chosen in part because of its proximity to the San Francisco International Airport.
The hotel is the lone site in San Mateo County providing care for coronavirus at a hotel, Lamoureax said. People are housed at the hotel because they do not require the level of care a hospital provides, he said.
Iliana Rodriguez, deputy San Mateo County manager, said of the San Carlos lodging that “This is a humanitarian event.” Dr. Charity Dean, assistant director at California Department of Public Health, said the site is “for our fellow Americans.”
California has been preparing to meet this moment for the last two months, Dean said.
A total of 177 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, Dean said.
San Mateo County has reported 15 cases.
The county in a statement urged compassion as federal and state governments work to provide a medically appropriate setting for the passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship.
The state notified the County Emergency Operations Center about temporarily housing passengers at the hotel in San Carlos, the county said. The EOC has no responsibility for operations at the hotel but will support the city of San Carlos’ EOC as needed, the county said.
“We have been assured by federal and state authorities that the individuals now temporarily housed in San Carlos pose no health or safety risks to our residents or visitors,” County Manager Mike Callagy said in the statement. “They are now in a controlled environment managed and protected by the federal government.”
The county has no jurisdiction or authority over the federal and state government’s operations at the San Carlos hotel, the county added.
San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley, whose District 3 includes San Carlos, said: “We have a humanitarian responsibility to assist during this health crisis. These passengers have to go someplace. We will do everything we can to help and protect our citizenry from exposure.”
San Carlos in a statement said it was highly unexpected when city staff was notified that Grand Princess passengers would be housed in San Carlos while receiving care to help them recover.
“We find ourselves in the position to temporarily house patients, stranded far from home and isolated, the city said. “And so it is our duty, not just as San Carlans but as fellow human beings, to embrace our core principles of fostering a safe, welcoming, inclusive community that values family, diversity, and safety.”
“These are difficult times but San Carlos is a resilient community and we will get through this together,” the statement added.
