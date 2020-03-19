In response to hoarding and the massive crowds brought on by coronavirus fears, grocery stores throughout San Mateo County are reserving specific times for seniors and vulnerable populations to shop.
Those reserved times are in the morning when stores are at their cleanest, crowds are yet to show up and shelves are as stocked as possible.
Starting Wednesday, Whole Foods is opening its doors at 8 a.m. only to customers aged 60 or older to give them one hour to shop before stores open to the general public at 9 a.m.
“We are setting aside this time to help these customers, who national health authorities have identified as among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, feel more comfortable shopping in our stores and helping to ensure they are able to get the items they need in a less crowded environment,” the company said in a press release.
A Whole Foods spokesperson also said the store is limiting the amount of high-demand essentials, including hand sanitizer and toilet paper, that a shopper can purchase to provide access to those products for more customers, but provided no further details on the restriction.
Target is reserving the first hour of shopping every Wednesday for “vulnerable” customers, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
Starting March 19, Safeway will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from store opening to 9 a.m. for vulnerable shoppers.
Independent grocers have implemented similar measures.
Key Market in Redwood City is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., but will open at 8:30 a.m. for seniors and those with disabilities.
“We’re trying to do everything we can for seniors,” said owner Chris Dehoff, adding fewer seniors than he expected are taking advantage of the offer because they’re staying home and having others shop for them.
New Leaf Community Markets in Half Moon Bay also has a senior hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily and a 10% senior discount is now being offered at all hours Monday through Friday.
Representatives of Sigonas Farmers Market in Redwood City and Lunardi’s Markets both said the companies are exploring senior hours, but are not yet instituting them.
Each of the above stores are also closing one to two hours earlier than usual to give employees extra time to stock shelves and clean, though some stores, including Whole Foods, will continue pickups and deliveries through standard closing times.
Stores are also hiring to meet the increased demand.
Safeway also announced Monday there are more than 2,000 immediate openings in Northern California, western Nevada and Hawaii stores.
Key Market in the past week has hired five new workers who were laid off from their previous jobs in the restaurant industry due to coronavirus fears and the ensuing restrictions on businesses.
“They’re really happy to be working and we put them to work the same day as the interview, which was not as lengthy as normal,” Dehoff said.
Lunardi’s has hired about as many workers in the past week after expediting the hiring process from two weeks to three days, a representative said.
