Hiring county retirees to deal with expected health department staffing shortages during the declared coronavirus emergency goes before the Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday.
County health anticipates a potential shortage of critical staff during the emergency because of increased patient load and staff-related illness or exposure, said a report to supervisors.
Pay for retirees will not be less than the minimum or exceed the maximum other employees receive for performing comparable duties, the report said.
Anticipated costs of the hiring are difficult to estimate at this time, the report said. County health will seek reimbursement from the state for additional costs caused by the COVID-19 emergency.
The District Attorney’s Office issued a price gouging alert Monday noting it is a crime to sell items such as food items and medical supplies during the state of emergency for a price more than 10% greater than the price charged by before the governor’s emergency declaration. Contact the District Attorney’s Office at (650) 363-4403 or go to da.smcgov.org/price-gouging-covid-19 to report price gouging.
The Board of Supervisors will take up ratifying declaration of a local health emergency.
San Mateo County declared an emergency Wednesday because of the coronavirus — a legal requirement that doesn’t suggest the situation has escalated, County Manager Mike Callagy had said.
Declaring an emergency frees up certain state and federal resources but is not a guarantee that the county will be reimbursed, county spokeswoman Michelle Durand said.
San Mateo County is taking the emergency action because the COVID-19 response has the potential for countywide disruptions beyond the impact to public health, the county said.
The emergency declaration positions resources for an extended response, the county said.
Four cases have been confirmed in San Mateo County. Five more are presumed positive and await Centers for Disease Control confirmation.
The county is also working to identify potential sites on county-owned land to temporarily house patients whose needs cannot be accommodated at their homes and do not warrant hospitalization. Hospitals cannot release patients until suitable isolation facilities are available, according to officials.
San Mateo County Supervisors meet 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the board chambers, 400 County Center in Redwood City.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
