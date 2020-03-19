As several Bay Area jurisdictions have started releasing inmates early from jail custody to curb the spread of COVID-19, San Mateo County officials are considering doing the same.
“We’re working in that direction. It’s being talked about,” said San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office police Cpt. John Muncy, adding there remain no known cases of COVID-19 infections in San Mateo County jails.
Muncy said the Sheriff’s Office is currently evaluating inmates to determine which ones might be released early. It has not yet been determined if or when early releases might occur, but if they do it’ll happen on a case-by-case basis, with those guilty of misdemeanors as well as vulnerable people including those over the age of 65 being prioritized, Muncy said. Inmates being held on warrants issued by other counties could also be released early if that county neglects to claim the arrestee, he added.
“It would free up space, there’d be less crowding and if we can get the numbers down on the vulnerable population that will gives us more flexibility,” Muncy said.
San Mateo County’s inmate population is already down 6% likely because bookings are “way down” recently, Muncy said, noting officers are increasingly citing offenders rather than arresting them.
“Everyone is more worried about the safety and security of the public right now,” he said.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday announced it had already released six inmates early from jail. Also that day, more than 31 prosecutors — including San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton — published a joint statement recommending various measures to reduce jail populations in response to the spread of COVID-19.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has already taken measures to prevent COVID-19 from entering county jails.
Last week, all visits with inmates as well as in-person jail programs were temporarily suspended at both the Maguire Correctional Facility and Maple Street Correctional Center.
All arrestees are screened outside of the facilities, a process that includes a prebooking questionnaire and “intensive” medical screening, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. New inmates are housed in the Intake Housing Unit for several days before being transferred to the jail’s general population. If an inmate shows signs of COVID-19, staff will work with Correctional Health Services to implement a quarantine plan as deemed necessary, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
This week, Correctional Health Services also began monitoring all staff coming in and out of the jails.
The San Mateo County Probation Department last week also suspended visitation at the Youth Services Center-Juvenile Hall and Camp Kemp. Only attorney and select professional visits are allowed.
