While most of the population is at home following the shelter-in-place order, many nonprofits are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic every day delivering vital services to San Mateo County’s vulnerable populations — a demographic that is growing in size.
“I’m very worried [the pandemic] will lead to an increase in homelessness,” said Bart Charlow, CEO of Samaritan House, which provides a wide variety of services to the working poor in San Mateo County. “The biggest thing impacting the working poor in this county is they’re losing wages. Every little bit they lose can push them right over the edge and into homelessness and that’s what we’re here to prevent.”
Nonprofit food providers serving low-income populations say demand has at least doubled due to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuing restrictions.
“We’re seeing many new people. People whose jobs were eliminated or hours cut or who worked in the gig economy and are now out of work,” said Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, a food bank serving low-income people in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.
Bacho said just one distribution site that would typically serve 350 families is now serving about 700 on a given day. Another Second Harvest representative said the nonprofit’s food connection hotline received nearly 800 calls Thursday, up from the standard 180 or so daily calls it would typically receive before the coronavirus outbreak.
Terri Boesch, executive director of Call Primrose, a Burlingame-based food pantry, shared similar observations.
“We’re seeing more waiters, bartenders and folks not accustomed to relying on a food pantry, but aren’t getting a paycheck now,” she said, adding that the nonprofit is now serving about 20% more families since the coronavirus outbreak.
Speaking of the growing number of people experiencing financial challenges and in need of food, Bacho said “there’s a lot of stigma around asking for help and I’d encourage people if they need help not to hesitate to reach out.”
Nonprofit staff are working overtime to meet the increased demand while the volunteer pool typically relied on to help has shrunk dramatically. That’s in part because many regular volunteers are above the age threshold that makes them particularly susceptible to COVID-19 and are staying home.
At nonprofit St. Francis Center in Redwood City, which provides essential services to the working poor, volunteers are down from 174 regulars to just nine. But social distancing rules have required the nonprofit to suspend most of its programs, with staff focusing instead on food distribution to help fill the gap left by volunteers who are staying home.
Bacho said Second Harvest relies on volunteers who collectively provide labor equivalent to 100-plus full-time employees during normal times, but these aren’t normal times. At a San Mateo County facility, volunteers are down from two shifts of 30 people a day to just a few people. At a San Jose facility, volunteers are down from 100 to about 15.
“We’ve had massive volunteer cancellations, including corporate groups,” Bacho said. Part-time workers are being hired to fill the gap, but that is increasing the cost of operations. As for staff, Bacho said “it’s been exhausting for everyone and hours have been long.”
Also, nonprofits can only accept a limited number of volunteers at once so social distancing requirements can be followed.
While the need for volunteers remains high, many have also stepped up to help, including those who’ve been laid off or are working reduced hours. Nonprofits are also counting on cabin fever to work in their favor.
“Pretty soon people will be begging us to take a break from the shelter-in-place and volunteer,” Boesch said.
San Mateo County Health is not discouraging volunteering. The shelter-in-place order allows essential services, including the above nonprofits, and their workers and volunteers to continue working, provided social distancing requirements are adhered to, however, anyone age 60 and above is strongly recommended to stay home.
The city of San Mateo is encouraging residents inclined to volunteer to do so with established nonprofits, fearful that grassroots volunteer efforts could help spread the virus. Though helping neighbors, provided it’s done safely, is still encouraged.
“We’ve heard there have been a lot of grassroots efforts, and we encourage everyone to go directly to our local established social service agencies to volunteer. Because the last thing we’d all want is for a well-meaning volunteer to accidentally contribute to the spread of the disease,” city officials said in a statement.
The nonprofits have each stressed they’re committed to remain up and running through the crisis, and despite the surge in demand, they say food supplies aren’t going to run out as some fear.
“We are not going to run out of food. We have a steady supply. People don’t need to hoard,” Bacho said. “We’re working overtime to bring more food in and we’re purchasing more than we usually do.”
Second Harvest is trying to secure additional warehouse space to meet the increased demand and it’s also ramping up deliveries to seniors.
Enhanced safety measures in some cases have created more work as groceries are now prepackaged, for example, rather than spread out on tables for clients to sift through. Many nonprofits, including Samaritan House, have also set up a drive-thru system for delivering food to limit interactions.
Services beyond food distribution are being delivered virtually if possible. St. Francis Center, which runs a small school, is able to continue classes online. Other services including rental assistance or filing taxes are being delivered on the phone.
Laura Bent, chief operating officer at Samaritan House, said the shift away from face-to-face interactions has taken some getting used to.
“We’re such a face to face social services origination that moving to a remote computer and phone setup is so vastly different for us,” she said. “The limited social interaction — our staff are feeling that and aren’t used to it. It’s a big change.”
Nonprofits say they need financial help from corporations and individuals now more than ever as many of their vital fundraising events have been canceled as the cost of operating has increased dramatically.
“When times are the worst we’re needed most and that’s when it’s hardest to have all the funds needed to do the work that needs to be done,” Charlow said.
“We serve the working poor and when they can’t make it your businesses collapse,” he said. “That’s the thing people so easily forget. We really are all interdependent and when one part of the community suffers there’s a ripple throughout the rest of it. In this kind of crisis it’s a tidal wave.”
