More than a half-dozen state Assembly members, including two from the Bay Area, introduced a suite of legislation Thursday intended to reform California’s beleaguered Employment Development Department.
The bills from nine legislators, including Assemblymembers David Chiu, D-San Francisco, and Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, focus on the EDD’s unemployment insurance program, which has struggled to keep up with demand for insurance since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The EDD has also dealt with at least $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance claims, including an estimate of nearly $1 billion in fraudulent claims made by inmates in several California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facilities.
According to Chiu, EDD officials are investigating another $19 billion in fraudulent claims.
Chiu and Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, D-Laguna Beach, proposed investing $55 million as part of the legislative package to create a task force of law enforcement agencies to address the ballooning number of fraud cases.
“In conversations that Assemblymember Petrie-Norris and I have had with DA’s and law enforcement agencies around the state, we’ve heard consistently that they are woefully underfunded and under-supported,” Chiu said Thursday.
“Many offices can barely devote an investigator and a prosecutor on the most egregious cases,” he added.
Chiu compared the task force of state and local agencies to those that target fraudulent auto insurance, disability, health care and worker’s compensation insurance claims.
Chiu also introduced a bill as part of the legislative package that would require the EDD to expand its multi-lingual translation and communication services to ensure that claimants who don’t speak primarily English can still access unemployment benefits.
Chiu noted that last summer’s report from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s EDD strike team found that non-English speakers face “insurmountable barriers” to file unemployment insurance claims and receive benefits.
California has some 7 million residents who speak a language other than English, 2.4 million of whom speak a language other than English or Spanish.
“We all know during this pandemic, people of color and immigrants have been particularly hard hit, they’re much more likely to work in sectors shut down by this pandemic,” Chiu said.
“They need EDD to work, and it’s well documented that EDD isn’t working for English-speaking claimants and it’s next to impossible for those not proficient in English,” he said.
The EDD strike team also found a backlog of some 600,000 unemployment insurance claims last September, which Newsom suggested was the result of aging technological systems used to confirm claimant identities and process applications.
“This system is a 30-plus-year-old technological system,” Newsom said at that time, adding that it needs to be upgraded or “frankly ... strewn to the wastebin of history.”
The state ultimately did change the technology it uses to confirm claimant identities, but claimants have still argued that the state is moving slowly to dole out insurance payments and the computer systems EDD uses are some 40 years old.
“The reality is, modernizing the system is complicated and will take a great deal of time,” Chiu said. “So EDD, up to now, has chosen to effectively defer a conversation on modernization, which may make sense as we’re grappling with the immediate issues of the day at this moment, but very quickly we need to pivot on what a long-term modernization will look like.”
Wicks proposed a bill that would establish an Office of the Claimant Advocate within the EDD to help claimants navigate documented EDD issues like phone lines going unanswered for up to 14 hours, unemployment insurance debit cards being closed without notice and the agency’s aging technology.
Wicks’ bill would also establish a bill of rights for claimants that would enable them to report violations of their right to insurance programs administered by the EDD and utilize the Office of the Claimant Advocate to help enforce that right.
“At the end of the day, government has to work for people,” Wicks said. “And it is so important that right now government is working for people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.