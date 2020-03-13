Facts about the coronavirus, not fear, is the goal of San Mateo County Economic Development Association, executive Rosanne Foust says.
“We don’t want to feed into the frenzy,” Foust said.
The association, with roots locally that reach back to 1953, is helping gather information from businesses about the virus’ economic impact on the county.
“We are watching that very closely,” Foust said.
She does not want to minimize — or overstate — the impact, and points to the association’s website pulling from trusted economic resources to provide facts about the coronavirus.
“Everything on there is comprehensive,” she said.
Foust cited a statement by the chief executive officer for Starbucks noting that more than 90% of its stores have reopened in China.
That is among the messages it’s important the public get, said Foust, president and chief executive officer for the development association.
She said the reaction to the coronavirus is amplified in part by the way people now get information.
“I don’t want to blame social media,” Foust said.
But she noted how virus fears can grow by the national media’s focus.
“If you watch it enough you can get anxious,” Foust said.
The county development association seeks to promote business issues that enhance and sustain the economic prosperity of the region and local communities.
The facts-not-fear approach includes such figures as provided by Dr. Charity Dean, assistant director at California Department of Public Health, who spoke at a Wednesday press conference outside San Carlos City Hall.
Dean, speaking about a 120-room hotel in San Carlos where passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship will receive care for the coronavirus, said 177 cases have been reported in the state with a population of nearly 40 million.
