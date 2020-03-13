Gatherings of 250 people or more are banned in San Mateo County, under a decision by county Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow designed to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.
The order applies to private and public gatherings but grants exemptions for houses of worship, offices, museums, grocery stores, malls, retail outlets, hospitals and medical facilities as well as hotels and airports, said Morrow in a statement released Thursday, March 12.
The ban will go into effect midnight, Saturday, March 14, and will stay in place until Wednesday, April 4, barring further notice. It mirrors similar directions from state and regional officials who have encouraged people to keep a great distance from each other with hopes of slowing transmission of the potentially fatal disease.
“I don’t take these measures lightly,” said Morrow in a prepared statement. “San Mateo County is following the guidance from Governor Newsom and is in line with our neighboring counties in acknowledging that limiting mass gatherings is critical in slowing the spread of the disease and protecting the most vulnerable members of our community.”
There are 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Mateo County and 100 throughout the Bay Area, according to the press release.
Following Morrow’s instruction, Millbrae officials canceled all nonessential city meetings. Furthermore, officials postponed all facility rentals and suspended community programs through the end of the month. Youth sports programs will continue for the time being, and Self Help for the Elderly will distribute lunch boxes Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Chetcuti Room adjacent to City Hall. The March 24 City Council meeting remains on the calendar too, but that is subject to change.
In Redwood City, most community events operated through the parks and recreation, community services or library department will be canceled. Reservations at the meeting rooms in the library will be honored, though organizers are strongly encouraged to cancel and reservation fees will be refunded. No new reservations will be accepted through the end of May. Essential services such as child care programs, lunch deliveries, housing stability seminars, homeless support initiatives and a variety of other similar offerings will continue to operate.
Community events in Burlingame offered by the library are canceled too, and officials are slated to revisit the issue near the end of the month. All programming at the Twin Pines Senior and Community Center in Belmont is canceled through at least the end of March.
Similarly, the farmers’ market in San Carlos is closed for at least the rest of the month.
All parks and recreation programming is postponed in Brisbane, which includes youth sporting events. Adult and senior programming is shut down, along with the community pool, until further notice.
The City/County Association of Governments canceled its meeting Thursday, March 12, in San Carlos, but is planning to keep its April meeting.
In other Bay Area news related to the coronavirus, the Transportation Security Administration released information to San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Thursday about the three officers at Mineta San Jose International Airport who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The three agents worked night shifts at checkpoint B in the airport’s Terminal B during their most recent days at work, according to the TSA. The three agents last worked Feb. 21, Feb. 26 and March 2, respectively, and two were stationed at the checkpoint’s X-ray machines, scanning luggage and performing patdowns as needed. The third agent spent their shift as a travel document checker and screened entrants at the checkpoint’s known crew member access point. The agency did not confirm how many agents and air passengers may have been exposed to the virus during their shifts.
Also in San Jose, city officials and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 230 confirmed Thursday that three additional firefighters have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to four firefighters with positive tests. According to the city, the firefighters who have tested positive for the virus also have several family members who have tested positive or showed symptoms.
The virus is also racking public transportation, as BART’s Wednesday ridership was down 35% compared to an average Wednesday last month and has declined precipitously in the last 10 days, the rail agency announced Thursday.
BART ridership on Wednesday was 268,192, the agency said. On Tuesday, ridership also fell 30% compared to an average Tuesday in February from 415,760 to 292,011. BART General Manager Bob Powers said at Thursday’s BART board meeting that ridership compared to an average weekday was down 5% on March 2, 12% March 6 and 25% Monday.
The agency has announced that it will install hand sanitizer dispensers at all of its stations to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
