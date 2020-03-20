Five residents at a Burlingame senior facility have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease brought on by novel coronavirus that is especially dangerous for older adults.
Atria Burlingame’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 came on Sunday, and since then, five other residents have been tested, four of whom have been confirmed positive, Mike Gentry, a senior vice president at Atria, said in a statement. Atria is awaiting the results of the last remaining test.
There are 89 confirmed coronavirus cases in San Mateo County, as of Thursday, up nine from the day prior.
Gentry said the Department of Social Services, the local Ombudsmen and the San Mateo County Health Department were immediately notified, and the news was shared with Atria employees, residents and family members. The CDC has also visited the facility to ensure the proper control measures are in place, Gentry said.
San Mateo County Health said in a statement six residents have been hospitalized and are receiving care. The agency also said Atria has suspended all non-essential visitation and appointments for their residents and has outbreak precautions in place, including temperature checks for residents twice a day.
Atria Burlingame is home to assisted and independent living units.
