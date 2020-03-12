The San Mateo County Community College District will move entirely to online instruction following a brief stint of canceled classes as officials seek to protect the school community from health hazards posed by the novel coronavirus.
Officials from the district comprised of the College of San Mateo, Skyline College and Cañada College announced the unprecedented action with a press release Wednesday, March 11.
All classes will be canceled through the rest of the week as well as Monday, March 16, but will resume online Tuesday, March 17, said interim Chancellor Michael Claire in a statement. The arrangement is expected to stay in place until early April, though the date is subject to change.
“We are taking measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in our community,” said Claire. “We are also committed to providing an outstanding education for our students despite these challenging circumstances.”
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus related to district campuses, but 15 adult patients have been identified throughout San Mateo County.
The district is also canceling all nonessential gatherings, including special events, performances and meetings. The San Mateo Athletic Club on the College of San Mateo campus closed Wednesday, March 11, and the gym will stay shut until further notice. Sports games will continue as scheduled, but no fans will be allowed until Saturday, May 30, said the release.
Online classes will continue as scheduled along with dual enrollment courses such as those at local high schools — unless the host agency mandates otherwise. Events hosted by groups renting college district facilities will be allowed to continue at the discretion of the organizer, said the release.
Campuses and offices will remain open for district employees, who will be expected to continue to report to work on a normal schedule, said the report. Libraries and other facilities serving students will remain open as well. Those visiting campuses will be expected to be sensitive about interacting and the threat of transferring the virus.
The decision mirrors a similar announcement from the Foothill-De Anza Community College District in Santa Clara County, where officials also mandated a move to mostly online classes.
The day before, the Archdiocese of San Francisco decided to close all Catholic schools throughout the Bay Area. Among the roughly 90 institutions included Serra High School, Notre Dame Belmont, Mercy-Burlingame, Sacred Heart Prep and many other high schools, elementary schools and preschools across the Peninsula.
Alternatively, public schools throughout San Mateo County will remain open for the immediate future — though officials have said that could soon change. Local education officials have said they will defer to national and regional health experts on guidance before shuttering campuses.
The position remains, despite an online petition with more than 4,000 signatures calling for administrators to close schools immediately and stem the threat of the highly-contagious virus spreading.
