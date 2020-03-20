Even in a crisis local officials do not have the authority to extend tax deadlines, said county Treasurer-Tax Collector Sandie Arnott, who deferred the approaching decision to state officials.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, Arnott said the county plans to open its offices in Redwood City, South San Francisco and Half Moon Bay to accept over-the-counter payments Wednesday, April 8. Should that not be possible though, and the office remains closed until Friday, April 10, she said payments will be accepted the next business day once the office opens without penalty.
Recognizing the alarm around the shelter-in-place order intended to slow the spread of coronavirus, Arnott pledged collaboration to residents concerned with tax dues.
“I promise to work with local taxpayers to provide any and all relief allowable under the law,” she said in a prepared statement released Thursday, March 19.
She balanced that perspective by noting her influence on the matter is limited.
“While I am sympathetic to all our current challenges and am greatly concerned about the upcoming deadline, I do not have the power or authority to extend the delinquent date codified in a state statute — only the state has this power,” she said.
In lieu of assuring the office will be open, Arnott encouraged residents to make their payments online or by mail. She expressed willingness to waive penalties and interest payments for those who cannot pay their taxes due to special circumstances related to the health emergency, so long as documentation is provided.
Arnott also stressed the importance of locals meeting their payment deadline, noting the revenue finances a slate of public services considered especially important during dire circumstances.
“If a large portion of taxpayers don’t pay on April 10, there will be very immediate and serious impacts to school obligations and other local financial obligations that are funded through the payment of property taxes,” she said. “In a crisis, San Mateo County cities, schools and special districts must retain the financial ability to provide critical services to the community.”
