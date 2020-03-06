San Mateo County officials announced Friday that a local call center number has been replaced with a new service aimed to more than double the hours residents can get information about the coronavirus — 2-1-1.
2-1-1 is a confidential service accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week in 180 languages. Callers can get answers to questions about how residents, schools and businesses should prepare for COVID-19, as well as ways to prevent the spread of the virus. The county established a local call center after officials proclaimed a local health emergency. With 2-1-1, the county taps into a nationwide network of trained professionals with experience fielding questions and providing fact-based answers, according to county officials.
The service also offers a text option. Text “coronavirus” to “211211” to receive useful information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After receiving a return text message, residents can enter a ZIP code for county-specific health-related links, according to county officials.
The county’s local call service opened Thursday and the dozen county employees staffed there received 233 calls through 10 a.m. Friday.
San Mateo County Health Officer Scott Morrow is now recommending that all non-essential gatherings should be canceled, postponed or done remotely. No standard definition of “non-essential” or “gathering” has been provided and Morrow recommends organizations use their best judgment. Morrow added that school are an essential activity, though school leaders should make decisions about extra-curricular activities. Health officials said they support organizations as they strive to balance the needs of their operations while protecting the health of their communities. Morrow also encouraged remote working and to stop shaking hands, according to county officials.
Go to smchealth.org/coronavirus for additional information and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.