After recovering from COVID-19, Burlingame police Officer Steve Vega is hoping the antibodies in his blood can be used to treat others infected with the disease.
Vega, 55, is among the first participants in a new effort by Stanford Blood Center to treat COVID-19 patients while the world waits for a vaccine to be developed.
The hope is that the antibody-rich blood of those who’ve recovered from COVID-19 can be given to newly infected patients to help them recover more quickly. Medical experts are still learning about the effectiveness of such a treatment.
The 22-year Burlingame officer is set to donate his plasma, the liquid in blood, at Stanford this Thursday and however many times is needed after that.
“If it helps one person then I’ll have done my part and hopefully this will motivate others to do the same,” Vega said. “It’s just in my nature to help.”
Vega isn’t sure how he contracted the disease — he said he wasn’t around anyone noticeably coughing or sneezing before being infected — but began to experience symptoms March 5.
“The symptoms came on and then off. I was feeling good and then the symptoms came back and it got to a point where they weren’t going away,” Vega said.
At first, he thought he had the common cold or the flu, but once the coronavirus began to spread around the world and dominate the news, he began to wonder if it was the cause of his symptoms.
“In the back of my mind I was thinking I may have this,” he said.
He got tested March 13 and the results came back March 16. By then his symptoms included shortness of breath, pain while coughing, slight fevers, chills, sweats and aching. He had also developed early stage pneumonia, but the cough was the worst part, he said.
“The cough was the big factor. It was painful and like no other cough I’ve experienced before,” he said.
Vega recovered at home, he was never hospitalized and the only medication he took was antibiotics for the pneumonia.
“I won’t downplay it. It was really painful for me in certain phases,” he said, adding that it was also mentally challenging to cope with a disease that remains largely mysterious and has suddenly killed otherwise healthy people. “I was wondering if I’d get through it and then I said I’m going to fight this through, it won’t beat me and that’s that.”
Vega has since tested negative for the disease and none of his colleagues in the Burlingame Police Department have tested positive or displayed symptoms, he said.
After recovering, Vega began seeing reports on the news about the potential effectiveness of using antibodies to treat COVID-19 patients. He wanted to see if such an effort was underway in San Mateo County, logged onto the Stanford website and quickly saw that the university is requesting plasma donations from people who’ve recovered from the disease.
“I am so excited to do this knowing I’m potentially helping someone or even saving a life,” he said.
