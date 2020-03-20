Citing severely declining ridership brought by the shelter-in-place order, transportation officials across the Bay Area announced significant service reductions.
BART and the San Francisco Bay Ferry Service both announced plans to limit hours and cut trips across a region crippled by fears of spreading the novel coronavirus.
Starting Monday, BART is ending train service at 9 p.m., three hours earlier than the current schedule, as the transit agency figures out how to deal with ridership levels that have declined by 90%.
BART officials said closing early was a better option than running shorter or less frequent trains. Along with changing the weekday schedule to 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice, starting March 28 the Saturday and Sunday schedules will uniformly be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Currently, Saturday train service begins at 6 a.m. and Sunday begins at 8 a.m.
“These are extraordinary times and we did not take this decision lightly. Our system operates using public dollars and we have an obligation to make financially sound decisions about service levels,” BART general manager Bob Powers said in a statement.
Similarly, ferry service will be suspended to Richmond, Harbor Bay and South San Francisco and only limited service will be offered on the Vallejo and Alameda/Oakland routes that connect to downtown San Francisco. In addition, weekend ferry service and routes to Pier 41 in San Francisco and Mare Island have been suspended.
“WETA had seen significant ridership losses before the public health orders and decided Monday to reduce service to minimal levels until the order expires,” the agency said in a statement. “Given that BART and other transit providers are maintaining service levels, WETA leadership felt a service reduction prudent.”
