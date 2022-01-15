Plans for a six-story, 95-unit multi-family development have been submitted for review by Redwood City’s planning department.
The Mediterranean-inspired development, proposed by real estate firm Wall Street Properties and Veteran’s Winslow LLC, would sit on a 1.2-acre lot with one side fronting 590 Veterans Blvd. and another fronting 91 Winslow St.
Wall Street Properties is also the agency behind two residential developments proposed in San Mateo, aiming to bring a total of 55 new units to the city.
As proposed in the Redwood City project, residents would have access to a clubhouse and 16,280 square feet of outdoor space including a plaza on the first level, a courtyard on the third and additional private open space with a wading pool, group spa, fire pits and gas grills.
A total of 150 parking stalls, including 132 assigned and 18 unassigned spaces, will also be located at the site. And 32 bike parking spaces will also be available.
Buy Sell Loan Pawn Shop is currently located on the site fronting Veterans Boulevard while a vacant structure fronts Winslow Avenue. Both buildings would have to be demolished to make way for the new residential units.
