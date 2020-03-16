Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, spent to morning of Friday, March 6, shadowing Mitzi Zwierlein at her job at McDonald’s in San Mateo. Earlier in the morning, Ms. Zwierlein and her family met with Mullin to discuss her special support needs as she transitions to living independently outside her family home. The event was part of a larger statewide public awareness campaign called #WorkWithMe4ADay in recognition of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month (March). Ms. Zwierlein was the 2019 winner of Gatepath’s Neal Poppin Award for her efforts to rise above limitations to live their best life possible. She has worked at McDonalds for 41 years.
