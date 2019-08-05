Workers’ Compensation Action Network Town Hall

San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe addressed more than 85 attendees at the Workers’ Compensation Action Network Town Hall on Friday, July 26. Investigating workers’ compensation is a top priority for his office, which has two prosecutors and four investigators dedicated to investigating and prosecuting workers’ compensation fraud. He alerted the audience, most of whom were employers, that if they suspect workers’ compensation fraud, they should contact his office.

