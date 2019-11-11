Will’s Dream Foundation

Erin Decker, Greg Fatigati, Kaitlin Guerin, Dillon Zell and Kathleen Luu at the Ninth Annual Will’s Dream Foundation Fundraiser took place on Saturday Oct. 26, at the Congregational Church of San Mateo. Erin is the mother of a winner who was not able to attend. The other winners are Kaitlin, Dillon and Kathleen. To date, more than $100,000 in scholarships have been funded to students to attend the Culinary Institute of America. William Bullis was an aspiring young chef and a senior in high school when he lost his life in the 2010 San Bruno explosion and fire. Will’s family established the William J. Bullis Scholarship to honor Will’s life and to help worthy young adults fulfill their culinary dreams.

