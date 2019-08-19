Victor Zappettini

Victor Zappettini, a WWII Marine Corps Veteran and retired San Francisco Firefighter, celebrated his 103 birthday on Friday, Aug. 9, at Brookdale Senior Living in Redwood City.  He was presented with an award by  Jose Velo,  deputy chief of Administration from the San Francisco Fire Department and Grace Ndomo, the facility’s executive director. Victor said the ‘secret to longevity is simply living a good life.’

