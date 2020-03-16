Tree City USA

The city of Burlingame celebrated its 41st year as a ‘Tree City USA’ at the city’s annual Arbor Day Event in Washington Park west end.  Four trees were planted to commemorate this special day.  Children from Washington Elementary School, Lincoln Elementary School, St. Catherine’s of Sienna School and Our Lady of Angels school participated in the celebration along with Mayor Emily Beach, Councilwoman Donna Colson and Councilman Michael Brownrigg, city staff, commissioners and the public. Here, Beach is pictured with children from Lincoln and parks employees. 

