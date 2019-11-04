San Mateo library's birthday

The San Mateo Public Library celebrated its 25th Birthday at a Community Day party held Oct. 26. Guests were treated to performances by the Hillsdale Jazz Band and the San Mateo Buddhist Temple Taiko Drummers. Serving cake were, left to right, County of San Mateo Supervisor Carole Groom; City of Hillsborough Mayor Shawn Christianson; City of San Mateo Mayor Diane Papan; San Mateo Public Library Foundation President Ann Girard; and City of San Mateo Librarian James Moore.

 Tom Jung/Daily Journal

