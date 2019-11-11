Sam and Julie Johnson of La Honda gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 14, 2019.

***

Andrew and Danielle Myrick of San Carlos gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 14, 2019.

***

Vincent Jon and Reyna Mostajo of Redwood City gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 14, 2019.

***

Michael and Elizabeth Skey of Palo Alto gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 21, 2019.

***

Edward and Emily Campana of Redwood City gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 20, 2019.

***

Ran and Rabayov Italy of Palo Alto gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 25, 2019.

***

John and Courtney Rinaldi of South San Francisco gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 27, 2019.

