Sam and Julie Johnson of La Honda gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 14, 2019.
Andrew and Danielle Myrick of San Carlos gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 14, 2019.
Vincent Jon and Reyna Mostajo of Redwood City gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 14, 2019.
Michael and Elizabeth Skey of Palo Alto gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 21, 2019.
Edward and Emily Campana of Redwood City gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 20, 2019.
Ran and Rabayov Italy of Palo Alto gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 25, 2019.
John and Courtney Rinaldi of South San Francisco gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 27, 2019.
