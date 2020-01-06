On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the San Bruno Lions Club were at Mollie Stone’s Market for the annual ‘Bags of Food Gifts.’ The Lions along with Mollie Stone’s employees packed more than 500 bags of groceries for 70 San Bruno families for this holiday season. The Lions then caravaned to deliver the bags of food to the five schools of the San Bruno Park Elementary School District. Each family received eight full bags of food, valued at over $300. Both the ‘Bags of Food Gifts’ and ‘Operation Santa’ are made possible by a generous donation by the Welch Family Partnership. Pictured are Tommy Fernandez, Ken Iberra, Mel Phillips, Cozz Giannoulis, John Giuseponi, Bob Marshall, Greg Pierce, Superintendent Dr. Sharon Kamberg and Peter Carey.
