San Bruno Lions

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the San Bruno Lions Club were at Mollie Stone’s Market for the annual ‘Bags of Food Gifts.’ The Lions along with Mollie Stone’s employees packed more than 500 bags of groceries for 70 San Bruno families for this holiday season. The Lions then caravaned to deliver the bags of food to the five schools of the San Bruno Park Elementary School District. Each family received eight full bags of food, valued at over $300. Both the ‘Bags of Food Gifts’ and ‘Operation Santa’ are made possible by a generous donation by the Welch Family Partnership. Pictured are Tommy Fernandez, Ken Iberra, Mel Phillips, Cozz Giannoulis, John Giuseponi, Bob Marshall, Greg Pierce, Superintendent Dr. Sharon Kamberg and Peter Carey.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the San Bruno Lions Club were at Mollie Stone’s Market for the annual ‘Bags of Food Gifts.’ The Lions along with Mollie Stone’s employees packed more than 500 bags of groceries for 70 San Bruno families for this holiday season. The Lions then caravaned to deliver the bags of food to the five schools of the San Bruno Park Elementary School District. Each family received eight full bags of food, valued at over $300. Both the ‘Bags of Food Gifts’ and ‘Operation Santa’ are made possible by a generous donation by the Welch Family Partnership. Pictured are Tommy Fernandez, Ken Iberra, Mel Phillips, Cozz Giannoulis, John Giuseponi, Bob Marshall, Greg Pierce, Superintendent Dr. Sharon Kamberg and Peter Carey.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription