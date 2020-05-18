Rotary Club of SSF

Monica Sagullo, Christina Aquino and Michele Evans deliver face shields to the home health care workers at the Bougainvilleas on behalf of the Rotary Club of South San Francisco. The club wanted to recognize the work of home health care providers.  The club provided medically approved face shields to them  These dedicated people care for the most vulnerable of our community, the sick, the elderly and the disabled.  Each home they enter poses health risks to them.  

