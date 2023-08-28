Popular food and entertainment came to Oakland’s Chinatown over the weekend for the neighborhood’s 34th annual street festival.
People partook of the tea shops, bakeries, restaurants, vendors, family zone and drag show among other opportunities for fun around Ninth and Franklin streets.
Visitors and residents alike also enjoyed dim sum and the popular Korean hot dogs, which in Northern California may be available only in Oakland and Berkeley.
“We have a lot of things changing in Chinatown,” said Jessica Chen, executive director of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, which promotes business in the Asian community.
The event included performances on two stages. On the cultural stage, seniors performed open mic karaoke.
On Saturday on the international stage, performances ranged from the Prescott Circus Theatre stilt walkers, and among other groups, the Intertribal Friendship House Indian dancers.
On Sunday, the international stage became the popular stage with music from local bands such as the popular Asian group Jest Jammin, which has been performing at the festival for many years.
A two-day basketball tournament was held nearby in Lincoln Square Park and Recreation Center in Oakland, as event sponsored by the Golden State Warriors.
“We want more youth to utilize the park,” Chen said.
Beer and wine was available at the festival as well as a family zone, sponsored by the Golden State Warriors, Oakland Asian Cultural Center and Children’s Fairyland.
“It’s not just the Chinatown community that will be celebrating,” said Warren Chu, board director for the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.
Everyone takes the opportunity to celebrate when one culture celebrates in Oakland, he added.
Chu said while a lot of bad news is published about Oakland:“there are a lot more great things happening in Oakland than bad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.