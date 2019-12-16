NCL holiday wreaths

The members of the Edgewood Chapter of the National Charity League (NCL) have given a combined 2,828 hours to support philanthropies within our local community over the past six months. Members of the mother-daughter organization are committed to helping many of their philanthropy partners over the busy holiday season, such as My New Red Shoes, There with Care, Second Harvest Food Bank, Samaritan House, Peninsula Food Runners, Blue Star Mothers of America, San Mateo County History Museum, Peninsula Ballet Theater and Street Life Ministries. Pictured are Diya Patel, Samantha Sorensen, Ella Sullivan and Madeleine Ledford after laying wreathes at the Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno. Patel, 13, said ‘Laying wreaths to remember soldiers who have fought for us has become one of my favorite holiday traditions.’ Go to edgewood.nationalcharityleague.org to learn more.
