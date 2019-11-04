Mural ride

Siena Youth Center and Culture Collection of North Fair Oaks led community members on a Dia De Los Muertos Mural Bike Tour on Saturday, Oct. 26. The five-mile loop began and ended at the Siena Youth Center. The five-mile ride visited public art in North Fair Oaks including murals, utility box art and sculptures. This mural at Second Avenue and Middlefield Road was created by Jose Castro with help from muralist Arthur Koch.

