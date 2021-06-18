On June 16, 2021, Mrs. Thompson, a local first grade teacher at Brewer Island Elementary School got a heartwarming sendoff after 40 years of teaching. Two parents from her 2006 class organized a drive-by parade where students from 2002 to present, staff, friends and family all came out to participate in the drive by to say thank you and wish her well. All the participants had so many kind words to say about her. She will definitely be missed in the BIES school community.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
